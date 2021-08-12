Robbers kill man on resistance

LAHORE: A 70-year-old man was shot dead by some unidentified suspected robbers on resistance in North Cantonment here on Wednesday. Muhammad Shafiq was on his way home after withdrawing Rs1.5 million from a bank. When he reached near Zarar Shaheed Road, some unidentified suspected robbers intercepted him to snatch the money. When he resisted, they opened fire and injured him. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead.