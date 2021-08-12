Robbers kill man on resistance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 70-year-old man was shot dead by some unidentified suspected robbers on resistance in North Cantonment here on Wednesday. Muhammad Shafiq was on his way home after withdrawing Rs1.5 million from a bank. When he reached near Zarar Shaheed Road, some unidentified suspected robbers intercepted him to snatch the money. When he resisted, they opened fire and injured him. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead.