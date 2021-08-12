Punjab secretary health for early completion of projects

LAHORE: Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Sarah Aslam in a meeting on Wednesday issued special instructions to all CEOs and MSs to expedite the completion of mother and child health projects in an efficient manner. She also directed to complete the construction and expansion of trauma centers as early as possible. “Special attention is being paid to maternal and child health under which RHCs and BHUs will also be constructed and expanded to provide better health facilities in villages and towns”.

She said that the purpose of introducing barcode data entry system is to systematically record the data of vaccinators. “The vaccination form will now include a barcode which will facilitate data entry after vaccination. This move will help the public record and secure their data”.