Thu Aug 12, 2021
August 12, 2021

Tree plantation drive launched in PU

National

 
LAHORE: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz has inaugurated a new tree plantation campaign in connection with Prime Minister’s initiative to plant maximum trees for improving environmental conditions in Pakistan. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Registrar Dr Khalid Khan, Resident Officer II Jalil Tariq, faculty members, officers and employees. The VC, Pro VC and others planted trees at the ground adjacent to Admin Block.

