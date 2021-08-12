Illegally-occupied land of Margalla Hills National Park to be restored

Islamabad: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) would prepare a plan in coordination with Capital Development Authority (CDA) to restore forest land of the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) that has been illegally occupied on the name of housing societies.

According to the details, a survey would be conducted to identify the exact locations where the land of the national park has been illegally occupied in last many years.

The persons and housing societies would also be identified that are directly or indirectly involved in illegal occupation of the land. The Interior Ministry will also extend its full cooperation to take action against those who are involved in this illegal practice.

An official said the plan would be a joint effort involving IWMB, CDA, and the Interior Ministry and each of them would play its due role in restoring the land of the national park, adding “Those who have illegally occupied the land of the national park will now certainly face action for their illegal act.”

The climate change ministry has also directed the IWMB to ensure proper demarcation of the boundaries of the national park. A special desk of the ministry would look into the affairs of the MHNP that has now become part of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project and Billion Tree Honey Initiative.

The IWMB chairperson stated the Islamabad High Court has directed IWMB and CDA to identify encroachments in MHNP and take action in accordance with law against all those persons who have illegally occupied the land of the national park. The spokesperson of the climate change ministry said the illegal occupation of the land of the national park would not be tolerated and they would take measures to restore all this land.