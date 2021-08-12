531 corona patients recover in Punjab in 24 hours

LAHORE: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab has said that 314,155 corona patients recovered in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of SHC&MED and Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, while 531 patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

Specialised Healthcare Punjab Secretary Muhammad Aamir Jan said this while chairing a high-level meeting here on Wednesday. Additional secretaries Dr Asif Tufail and Amir Ghazi were also present in the meeting.

The secretary said that in view of corona pandemic, the department had made sufficient arrangements. He said that out of 6,446 beds reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, 4,915 beds were lying unoccupied. Likewise, out of 1,350 beds reserved in government hospitals of Lahore, 977 beds are vacant.

The SHC&MED secretary said that the department had arranged 2,994 beds in the isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,495 beds were vacant. He said 358 beds for corona patients were reserved in the isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 292 of them were unoccupied. In addition, 2743 beds are also reserved in the HDUs for the patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of government and 1,923 beds are vacant while, in the hospitals of Lahore, 763 beds are reserved in HDUs and 543 of them are unoccupied, Aamir Jan added.

The SHC&MED secretary said the Health Department had arranged 709 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, out of which, 212 ventilators were in use while 497 were free. Around 229 ventilators are reserved in Lahore hospitals, out of which, 87 are occupied and 142 ventilators are free.