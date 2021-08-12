CCRI suggests special care of cotton crop during August, September

MULTAN: The Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) suggested special care of cotton crop during months of August and September. Talking to this scribe on Wednesday, CCRI Director Dr Zahid Mehmood said the cotton crop had entered into the final phase of maturity and flowers are developing into bowls rapidly.

He said the present stage needs more attention so the farmers can pick maximum production. The month of August is very important for the cotton crop as it is the fastest growing flower and bolls in this month so farmers should use nitrogen fertilizers to get good cotton yield in August, he said.

It is mandatory to apply fertilizers in two to three installments to get maximum yield per acre, he said. Dr Zahid said farmers should use nitrogen fertilizers keeping in view the growth of the crop and fruits. In addition, the use of zinc sulfate and boric acid sprays in case of deficiency symptoms appearing to ensure significant increase in cotton production.

He said if the crop is deficient in zinc and boron, then the farmer should take 300 grams of zinc sulphate, 200 grams of boric acid and 2 kg of urea and make a solution of all these items in separate pots and mix it with water to complete 100 liters and spray per acre. With the use of these fertilizers, the stalled cotton crop will start growing and will move towards fruits instead of growth, he maintained.

In addition, farmers should carry out pest scouting twice a week on their crop during the wet season to prevent timely infestation of whiteflies and jassid in the cotton crop. If the jassid attack reaches the economic limit of loss, the farmers should follow the recommendations of the agricultural experts of CCRI or the local agricultural experts of the Department of Agriculture Extension and Pest Warning.

The cotton plant has perhaps the most complex structure of all major field crops. Its indeterminate growth habit and extreme sensitivity to adverse environmental conditions is unique. The growth of the cotton plant is very predictable under favorable moisture and temperature conditions, he maintained.

He said cotton is the lifeline of the economy which provides a lot of foreign exchange besides employing millions in rural and urban areas, so growers care for the crop in August and September.