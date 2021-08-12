Pakistan has sacrificed more than any country in war on terror: Malik

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Chairman Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR) Abdul Rehman Malik has countered the statement of US Department of Defense spokesperson John Kirby of ‘Do More Pakistan’ and said that Pakistan has sacrificed in the war on terror more than any country of the world and yet it is being asked to ‘Do More’.

“I hope that the UN will ask following nine questions from the US before US demands Pakistan to “Do More,” he said while talking to The News on Wednesday. He posed the question that who attacked Afghanistan for the first time and subsequently created Jihadis?

2) Who and how the Jihadis were recruited, trained, and launched in the Afghan-USSR war?

3) Who sponsored and financed Osama Bin Laden (OBL) and his associates?

4) Who created ISIS/Daesh and what were the means of financing and strengthening a lethal terrorist organisation?

5) Who created the concept of the Arab Spring to destabilise the Middle East?

6) Who organised the coup in Turkey to overthrow an elected democratic government?

7) How and who planted terrorism in Nigeria?

8) Who is supporting Boko Haram in Niger?

9) Who created unrest/terrorism in Niger, a poverty-ridden country?