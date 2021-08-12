Helena Iqbal first Pak UN Police Commissioner

 
Thu Aug 12, 2021
LAHORE: Pakistan’s Helena Iqbal Saeed, Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police in the country, has been appointed as the first-ever Pakistani woman to UN Police Commissioner’s slot in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

She is the first-ever AIG from Quetta, Balochistan, for this rank and the first one to reach flag rank in the history of Police Service of Pakistan. Another notable factor is that Helena comes from a Christian background. Helena is also the highest-rank female officer of the Police Service of Pakistan. It was a proud moment for Pakistan and congratulations poured in for Helena after her appointment as top cop in Khartoum.

