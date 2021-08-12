Whatever opposition does, Imran will complete five-year term: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his term no matter what cards are played by opposition parties.

Talking to media persons Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan would not become part of any war as we had already sacrificed over 70,000 lives in war on terror. Talking about PMLN leadership, the minister said that passport of party supreme leader was cancelled on February 16, while party President Shehbaz Sharif did not file a request to remove his name from Exit Control List (ECL).

The minister further said that the government has taken strict security measures to ensure law and order situation during Muharramul Haram. He appealed the masses to adhere to the SOPs issued by the NCOC as the fourth wave of COVID-19 is rapidly spreading across the country particularly in the twin cities.

He said India, NDS and Israel have been engaged in destabilising Pakistan but their all nefarious designs will be foiled. He said keeping in view of the overall regional situation next six months are very important for Pakistan. The minister said 98 percent of Pak-Afghan border and 48 percent of Pak-Iran border has been fenced to improve border management and prevent illegal entry into Pakistan. –