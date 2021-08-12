Ulema stand for peace, reject Afghan officials’ allegations

ISLAMABAD: Stating that Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan, leadership of different religious schools of thought rejected Afghan officials’ allegations against Pakistan.

In a statement Wednesday, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi and leading Ulema including Maulana Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Allama Arif Wahidi, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari said Pakistan has always strived for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

We consider that peace in Afghanistan is linked to peace in Pakistan but regrettably Afghan government officials always blame Pakistan on this issue instead of fulfilling their very responsibilities, said Ulemas-Mashaykh.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance on Afghanistan has been recognized by the world leadership, said the clerics, adding that Afghan government should respond to the conspiracies and sabotage operations against Pakistan being hatched from Afghanistan. “About 80,000 Pakistanis have been martyred in Pakistan due to acts of sabotage and terrorism from Afghanistan but Pakistan has always stood for stability and will continue to do so,” said clerics. They said India and its allies while sitting in Afghanistan imposing terror war on Pakistan, which has been defeated by Pakistan security forces and the nation.

The clerics said Pakistan Government’s stance is very clear that we are not with any particular Afghan group. Ulemas-Mashaykh also underlined that despite propaganda by Afghan Government, Pakistan's clerics attended the Pak-Afghan Ulema Conference under the auspices of the Muslim World League for Peace and Stability in Afghanistan and appealed for peace, but unfortunately the Afghan Government still levelling allegations against Pakistan.