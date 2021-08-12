Fissures in PTI-PMLQ alliance becoming visible: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that fissures are becoming visible in the ties between PTI and PMLQ.

Speaking on a Geo News programme, Firdous Ashiq Awan, while referring to a recent incident where she was denied entry to Punjab Assembly premises, said the move was a clear indication of the shrinking ties between the two parties. On Aug 9, videos circulating on social media showed Awan being stopped by security personnel at the entrance of the provincial legislature.

The officials showed her a list of guests who were allowed for PTI MPA Ahsan Saleem Baryar’s oath taking ceremony, from which her own name had been struck off. Subsequently, she left the premises.

“A few days ago, I facilitated enrollment of a son of vice president of PML-Q into PTI and then got him a ticket from PP-38. And if somebody leaves [Pervez Elahi’s] party, contests election from some other platform and manages to get elected … and if the MNA from the constituency is denied access to the provincial assembly, it is a clear indication of souring ties between the two allies,” said the PM’s former aide.

She said the “cracks have become visible due to personal actions of the speaker.” She added there were several such instances. “A bill related to journalists was recently tabled and approved on a private members’ day that later triggered protests from the journalists’ community. Subsequently, I raised a voice that it was a private member’s bill and not the government’s”.

She said that a message was sent to her later that the government was not bound to undertake legislation with her consent. About her appointment as adviser to the Punjab CM, she said the prime minister and Saifullah Naizi had convinced her to go to the province “because of my requirement there”.