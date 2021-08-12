PDM has failed to cause any harm to govt: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that the opposition had tried everything to destabilise democratically elected government, but was now left with only option to cooperate in the Parliament for legislating on electoral reforms to ensure free and fair elections.

In a tweet, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement, a multi-party opposition alliance, had failed to cause any harm to the government after falling short on its towering claims of en masse resignations, no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan in

the Parliament, sit-in and long march.

The PDM was nothing more than an assembly of unemployed people, he added. The minister said only option left for the opposition was to legislate on electoral reforms including use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the elections and provision of right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis.

Farrukh Habib said that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif would return home on the next flight if given an NRO like concession. Addressing a match concluding ceremony of the Inter-media Independence Cup Wednesday, he said it was being told that Nawaz Sharif could not return to the country from London due to the coronavirus related restrictions, but, in reality, the PMLN sought an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) for him.