Unvaccinated persons much more susceptible to Delta variant than vaccinated people

ISLAMABAD: Unvaccinated people are many times more vulnerable to the Delta variant of the Coronavirus that causes Covid-19 compared to fully vaccinated persons. Leading medical experts say the Indian variant is far more transmissible than other strains.

“In my opinion, the Delta variant has over 100 times more transmissibility as against the previous variants,” renowned pulmonologist Dr Shazli Manzoor, who has treated thousands of Covid-19 patients since the pandemic struck Pakistan, said while answering questions from The News.

Noted professor Dr Saeed Akhtar, who had established the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) in Punjab, said that the efficacy of vaccines wanes with the passage of time as the virus changes its biological behaviour. “What is to be kept in mind is that no vaccine prevents the present disease; they just reduce its severity and fatality rate.”

Dr Shazli Manzoor said the mutation of the virus continues to aggravate the situation worldwide. The absence of antibodies even after vaccination, he said, exposes the acute susceptibility of such persons to infection.

He said the Delta variant was easily transmissible and a person who is not wearing a mask can be affected by it even when he or she passes by an infected person. As a result, the effectiveness of the vaccines against the virus has gone down significantly.

The expert said the government’s decision to open picnic spots in the north of the country also raised the rate of infections. He said when such visitors to the north came back to their home areas, they affected others in large numbers.

Dr Shazli Manzoor said the Delta variant plays havoc with unvaccinated people by attacking their lungs immediately. The virus soon overpowers the patients, posing serious risks to their lives, he said.

On the other hand, he said, when a vaccinated person is struck by the new variant, the patient recovers relatively quickly and the virus doesn’t normally pose a serious danger to his life. “The fatality rate among vaccinated people as compared to the unvaccinated is extremely low.”

Answering a question, Dr Shazil Manzoor said research on whether to get a booster shot after being fully vaccinated was still incomplete and patchy. Trials are underway, he said, adding that credible data may be available in the next six months or so.

Dr Shazli Manzoor was of the view that the time gap between the two doses of vaccine should not be three weeks or so but should be enhanced to more than two months. This, he believes, will increase the efficacy of the inoculation and the second dose may serve as the booster as the virus keeps changing its shape and impact.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan holds the opposite view that he expressed in a tweet: “Covid vaccination - 2nd dose info: You can get 2nd dose of the vaccine ANYTIME after the minimum time interval has elapsed; Sinopharm - 3 wks; Sinovac & Astrazeneca- 4 wks; Don’t need to wait for reminder SMS from 1166 (comes after 6 wks fr Sinopharm & Sinovac & 12 wks fr AstraZ)”

Dr Shazli Manzoor said a few cases of Epsilon variant, originating from California in the US, were also reported from Lahore some time ago. This virus, he said, altogether nullifies the efficacy of vaccines. The expert recommended that the standard preventive procedures, such as wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and using sanitizer, must be continuously adopted to avoid contracting any kind of dangerous virus.

Dr Shazli Manzoor said that attendance of personnel in all public and private sector organizations should be restricted to 50 percent of the total strength. He feared that opening of recreational spots and educational institutions, holding of large gatherings for some upcoming religious and other events, and allowing marriages will greatly contribute to the fast spread of the Delta variant.

Dr Saeed Akhtar said that it has been proven that some vaccines were not very effective against the Delta variant and have efficacy as low as 40 percent. But others are effective up to 87 percent. He said that some people would need booster doses. The present vaccines do not have lifelong impact as those against smallpox.