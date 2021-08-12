Foot injury fells Nadal as Medvedev wins in Toronto

TORONTO: A nagging left foot injury forced Rafael Nadal out of the ATP Toronto Masters on Tuesday as top seed Daniil Medvedev rallied to reach the third round.

Nadal, a five-time champion in Canada, pulled the plug on his participation before his scheduled second-round opener with plans to return to Spain for treatment of the injury which kept him from Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics. “I’ve had this issue for a couple of months,” he said. “It is not a happy situation after all the success that I had here in Canada.

“I need to go back (to Mallorca) and try to find a way to be better again. With this pain, I’m not able to enjoy (playing).

“I believe that I am not able to compete at the level that I need because the foot doesn’t allow me to move the way that I need,” added Nadal, who was the second seed in the hardcourt tournament.

Top-seeded Russian Medvedev opened his week in the second round after a bye and staged a fightback to overhaul Kazakh Alexander Bublik 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The Russian came back a changed man after a second-set rain delay.

“I was not playing well before the rain,” he said. “I was not feeling the ball and was missing on returns. “I just wanted to play better - I knew I had to if I was going to win.

“When we got back on court, I felt much better from the first game.”

Medvedev advanced with 27 winners and 28 unforced errors in the two-hour victory.

New world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas cured an extended case of the jitters with a runaway third set to finally overcome Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-7 (13/15), 6-1. With the win he avenged a pair of previous losses to Humbert, including in the third round of the Olympics.

The Greek wasted five match points in the second set while his French opponent held on in a 23-minute tiebreaker.

But after a speedy deciding set, Tsitsipas finally prevailed on his seventh match point, finishing with 37 winners including 16 aces.