Safe and mature

On August 14, Pakistan will celebrate Independence Day. One of the common ways to celebrate the day is to go out and gather on roads or visit parks and other public places. However, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, it doesn’t seem wise to participate in activities that can result in the uncontrollable spread of the virus. It is time we dealt with such situations maturely. Had Pakistan been free from the coronavirus, these celebrations would have been more joyful. However, we haven’t overcome the challenge that has exposed how vulnerable our education and health sectors are in front of such a calamity.

The virus is a wakeup call for our authorities to revise their education and healthcare policies. The government should ensure that this day is celebrated safely.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu