During the Islamic month of Muharram, people mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain. In Pakistan, the month also brings a sense of fear among people. This is because the Shia community has witnessed so many terror attacks during Muharram. In 2015, tens of people died in a bomb blast in an Imambargah in Shikarpur. Such incidents of sectarian violence have created a wave of fear and uncertainty in the city.

The authorities concerned need to take serious steps to provide foolproof security to people so that they can observe the holy month without any fear.

Yasir Ali Brohi

Shikarpur