Crimes against humanity

Pakistan is an unsafe country for women and children. Violence against women has been happening in the country for decades now. Last month, three cases of murder get the attention of the media. Almost every government has failed to provide protection to society’s vulnerable section.

The culture of victim blaming makes it even more difficult for women to talk about the problems they face on a daily basis. It is hoped that the recent incidents will be a wakeup call for the authorities which must take appropriate action to turn Pakistan into a safe space for women.

Yunus Jah

Hyderabad