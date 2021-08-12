In quest of identity

Growing up in Pakistan as a Christian girl might not be the most nurturing experience, unless one is intoxicated with a sense of belonging. Among the tempest of identity loss, Jesus and Waheed Murad proved a beacon of light, who helped me find my anchor as a ‘Proud Pakistani Christian’.

The first phase was confusion and alienation during the Zia regime. At that time, Pakistan was a place where I was a misfit. At least, this was my perception. I had recently left my English medium missionary school to join a government high school where even my virtues were ridiculed just because it all sounded rather different to most of the rustic girls. The mission school had prepared me for English grammar but not for social prejudices.

So I often found myself struggling to keep afloat in the troubled waters of ridicule and strange expressions. I often questioned the God’s choice of my place of birth and wondered what might be His divine intentions.

In a couple of years, probably the girls around me started getting used to my highest marks in English, Urdu and Arabic. They also knew that they could rely on my support if they needed any help with academics. I, on the other hand, started learning all the social skills that could earn me a chance to make friends.

When my efforts yielded some results, I became a bit more autonomous in my choices. Dramatics had its super star and the junior cricket team saw the luck smiling upon it, when I joined as a captain batsperson because cricket was a thing and Imran Khan was a craze.

Despite all this acceptance there were shocks of rejection that almost neutralised my efforts to find my grounds as a patriotic Pakistani. During the Iran-Iraq war, it seemed I was being considered a spokesperson for the US army. Soon after, Shanti-Nagar was set ablaze. The doubts started revisiting more often. Will I ever find my true value as a Pakistani? Nobody had answers. Or those who had, were blunt. Christians voted for Pakistan but now they did not have a place in it.

In my thirties, I had to relocate to London due to some family circumstances. The shocks of rejection that started in 90s escalated to be a torrent in two decades. My homeland Gojra bore a fierce attack on its Christian inhabitants and I was devastated in London.

The relentless human rights and religious rights activism left me drained after 10 years until I decided to try Jesus’ call: “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” The rest I found indeed.

A spiritual revelation brought the point home that hating Muslims for the hatred some of them have tossed at us, will not kill it. It will rekindle it. I found the answer to the question that I asked God repeatedly as a child: Why did you let me be born in Pakistan? The answer was loud and clear: To be a blessing to the land! Thereafter, the mission endowed upon the Pakistani Christians was crystal clear to me. Our ethnicity is a divine decision so that we could be the vessels of God’s love and blessings to Pakistan.

The anxiety was wiped off. I basked in the light of this revelation for a few years, until my soul was anchored to my identity as Pakistani through a new paradigm shift. The fourth month of 2021 was confined in Covid-19, when my father was called to heaven. I could not bid him good bye as Red Zone sealed Pakistan away from us. Deeply anguished and depressed, I craved for a touch of my homeland and to return to everything that I could call a shared experience with my father. All that was in Pakistan.

The nostalgia flight brought numerous cherished memories: My tom-boy hair cut that I fashioned after Waheed Murad, daddy’s promise to take me to the studio to possibly meet him and may be a chance to twist to the Kokorina tune. Boy oh boy, this was my dominant stream of memories, and that of the November of 1983 when the nation mourned the loss of a super star. Guided by nostalgia, I started watching Waheed Murad films as an escape from the depression hovering over my heart. In a few days, the escape became a source of inspiration through an introduction to the legends of Pakistan film industry, most of them happened to be in the Film Arts team.

My introduction to the Pakistani cinema and its music from 60s and 70s not only proved to be therapeutic in the face of depression, but also restored my pride in the creative abilities of our land: Pakistan. I realised that art, like a divine revelation, has the power to transform a human life!

Drawing upon the ancient Greek idea of romanticism that love is the process of mutual education, my call to promote social harmony in Pakistan through art is based on a first-hand experience. Art sometimes whispers but it doesn’t make it less effective. Art also enables us to embrace imperfections.

Mark Rothko was once asked why did he paint. He explained it thus: “I’ve got sadness in me, you’ve got sadness in you and my works of arts are the places where two of these sadnesses can meet and therefore both of us, need to feel less sad.” Let’s promote Pakistani art and feel less sad in this time of global stress! Shall we?