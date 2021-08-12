Rahim Yar Khan’s rehabilitated Hindu temple inaugurated

ISLAMABAD: The rehabilitated Ganesh temple in Rahim Yar Khan, which was vandalised by a mob after blasphemy allegations against a boy from the Hindu community, was inaugurated by Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Wednesday.

Ganesh Pooja was performed, national flag hoisted and national anthem and audio speech of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was exclusively played at the ceremony. The ceremony was a demonstration of interfaith harmony as both Hindus and Muslims were present at Ganesh temple.

Earlier, Dr Ramesh visited the adjoining Imambargah before visiting the Ganesh temple, saying the Hindu community has a special respect and affection for Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ramesh said PHC cooperated with local administration for ensuring prompt restoration of the temple. He sought the cooperation of Ulema and religious scholars for the protection of minorities and promoting peace in the country.

Every citizen of Pakistan expressed solidarity with the Hindu community, he said, adding Hindu community should not leave the area. “Every religion teaches tolerance and love for humanity. If the elements involved are ashamed of their actions and seek forgiveness, we are ready to forgive them,” he added.

Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) always taught compassion, goodness, and forgiveness to people, he said and called for following the Holy Prophet’s teachings as every religion of the world teaches respect for humanity.

Dr Ramesh stressed the need for preventing the recurrence of such incidents in the future. He further said the Hindu community supported the cause of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, adding the UN resolutions should be implemented for resolving the Kashmir dispute. On the occasion, Dr Ramesh also recited Na’at to pay tributes to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that the reopening of Ganesh temple on National Minority Day signified the incumbent government’s policy to prioritise minorities’ rights and respect for their beliefs.