Only fully jabbed may travel by air after Sept 10, warns NCOC

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday announced that vaccination certificates — issued to fully vaccinated individuals — will be mandatory for air travel from next month, as the country’s single day coronavirus cases registered a sharp spike.

As of Wednesday, Pakistan registered an increase of 4,856 coronavirus cases, a sharp rise in infections from the previous day’s 3,884. The day’s fatalities were 81, hovering above the 80 mark for the second straight day.

The country’s coronavirus positivity ratio was 7.50 per cent, with Sindh’s urban areas of Karachi and Hyderabad registering 21.89 per cent and 15.92 per cent respectively. In a statement, the NCOC said it has decided that complete vaccination certificates will become mandatory for air travel after September 10. The forum said evidence of partial vaccinations will become invalid after the deadline, and all the provinces have been informed of this decision.

The NCOC also decided to speed up the vaccination drive across the country. The interval between the first and second doses of all types of vaccines has been reduced from 42 days to 28 days. The decision was made in consultation with the ministry of health and medical experts, it added.

The forum has underlined that the early completion of vaccination process is useful in reducing the disease prevalence and spread in the country.