PDM vows to focus on ensuring free, fair polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday declared the electronic voting machine as the “simplest way to rig elections”, as the opposition alliance announced it would put all of its efforts in ensuring free and fair elections in the entire country.

The press conference came after the opposition alliance’s leadership met in Islamabad after a two-month hiatus which was remotely attended by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, Geo News reported.

Maulana Fazl presided over the meeting, with Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai in attendance.

PML-N Senator Prof Sajid Mir, National Party Senator Mir Kabir Mohammad Shahi, JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani, Qaumi Watan Party leader Aftab Sherpao, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan’s Shah Owais Noorani also attended the meeting.

In the press conference, the anti-government alliance rejected the government’s “unilateral” electoral reforms and termed its electronic voting machines (EVM) “the simplest way to rig elections”. The PDM meeting comes as the government ministers have been pushing the EVMs as a solution to the constant allegations of rigging. In the recent days, the science and technology ministry under Shibli Faraz has been demonstrating the machine, which has no operating system or wifi, which he said makes it immune to hacking attempts.

In the PDM meeting, the participants came to the unanimous conclusion that the country faced severe internal and external threats, while the government “has completely failed” in combating the prevailing threats, the PDM chief said.

“Pakistan is facing isolation due to the current regime’s policies,” the PDM chief said, slamming the government for its “failed foreign policy”, as Pakistan was not allowed to present its case during the UNSC meeting on Afghanistan.

“PDM believes the only way forward in Afghanistan is through an inclusive political solution; Pakistan aspires for a political and stable Afghanistan,” Fazl said.

Fazl said the government has “sucked out the last drop of people’s blood” as it had caused “historic inflation and unemployment” in its attempts to meet the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Fazl said the PDM leaders took an in-depth review of the internal and external matters, after which, the meeting’s

participants demanded that opposition lawmakers should be taken into confidence over the situation in Afghanistan. “An important faction of the country is unaware of the situation as its facts are being hidden from them,” the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief said.

Speaking about the PDM’s next course of action, he said PDM’s steering committee would meet on August 21 in Islamabad, during which the parties would mull over the recommendations presented in the meeting.

The PDM chief said final decisions would be made in the alliance’s leadership meeting on August 28 in Karachi, following which, on August 29, a massive rally will be held in the city.

“At this time, there is no constitutional governance in the country [...] attacks on freedom of expression are rampant, journalists are being ambushed,” he said, adding the PDM condemned such acts.