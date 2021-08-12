Ice, heroin recovered in Jamrud raid

PESHAWAR: The Narcotics Eradication Team and the police on Wednesday unearthed another drug-making factory in Jamrud in Khyber district and recovered 16 kilograms of heroin, officials said.

District Police Officer (DPO)Wasim Riaz said the cops recovered 16 kilogram of ice and heroin. The cops also recovered chemical and machinery from the factory and arrested two persons Mohammad Sinnan and Haq Nawaz, he added.

He said on the directives of Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and CCPO they have launched a massive anti-narcotics operation in various areas of district Khyber.

The Khyber police had recovered 24 kilograms of ice drug and 106 kilograms of chemicals being used in ice .