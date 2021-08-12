Church body demands solution to minorities problems

PESHAWAR: The United Church Forum on Wednesday asked the government to take practical steps to resolve the problems faced by the religious minorities.

Chairperson of the forum, Bishop Ernst Jacob made the demand while speaking at a news conference on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Bishop Asif Maseeh, Bishop Aamir and others.

Bishop Ernst Jacob said all minorities, particularly the Christians had played an important role in the independence of the country and took part actively to develop this country but complained of some alleged injustices.

Elaborating his point, the forum head said the Christian institutions had been hijacked but the government was silent over the issue.

He said inviting the minorities to the president’s house once in a year and having a meal on one table would not solve the minorities’ problems as these were cosmetic measures.

Bishop Ernst Jacob put under question the interfaith harmony programme launched by the religious affairs ministry and termed it a mere eyewash.

He, however, announced to celebrate Independence Day on August 14 with full zeal by arranging functions at all the churches and pray for the prosperity of Pakistan as it was their homeland.