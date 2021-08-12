Lady constable shot dead in Swat

MINGORA: A lady constable was allegedly shot dead by her husband in Barama locality in Mingora city, police said on Wednesday.

They said that Bakht Izzat, a lady constable at Mingora Police Station, had a dispute with her husband Pir Jan over divorce, and was living in a separate house in the city.

The police said that he broke into the house and shot her dead.They said the accused fled the scene after committing the crime.The police have registered a case and started an investigation.