Gogi books to be gifted to children on Jashn-e-Azadi

Islamabad : The first female cartoonist of Pakistan Nigar Nazar would be giving away gifts of Gogi books to deserving children.

Underprivileged children are quite vulnerable hence it is necessary to raise awareness and educate them through easy-to-read picture books. It’s a gesture to pay tribute to the children of Pakistan who dream of a bright future. Gogi Studios is giving away free Gogi books for the deserving children of Welfare schools on the occasion of Independence day August 14, 2021.

Gogi Studios believes in the power of knowledge and awareness. The books are all about thinking critically in context to social issues. These are all easy to read picture books. These books are designed for children of 10-15 years of age.

Writer and renowned cartoonist Nigar Nazar while talking to 'The News' said that the main purpose of this initiative is to promote awareness and education to our children of welfare schools and underprivileged communities. Children of these communities lack access to awareness on social issues. They end up becoming fodder for the extremists who use them for the wrong purposes in the name of religion and personal gain. The set of Gogi books comprises seven easy-to-read colourful picture books which cover Environment, corruption, Interfaith Harmony, Girls Education, Gogi Cartoons, Extremism, and Women Rights.