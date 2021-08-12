Collaboration to help diabetes patients inked

Islamabad : Dr. Istvan GrafJodi, Commercial and Development Counsellor from Embassy of Hungary visited The Diabetes Centre (TDC) to meet with the management of Pakistan’s first specialised diabetes hospital, says a press release.

The visitor had a detailed meeting with TDC’s CEO Tahir M. Abbasi who briefed the counsellor about the hospital’s vision, mission, patient benefit initiatives, current services, achievements and plans for expansion. The CEO also appraised Dr. Istvan GrafJodi on TDC’s efforts to establish research and development centre.

Upon touring the hospital premises, Dr. Istvan GrafJodi witnessed healing environment, latest equipment and modern facilities. He praised TDC management and board of directors for their efforts for the noble cause of providing World Class diabetes care without discrimination to diabetes patients who are battling against diabetes and its related complications.

During the meeting, both parties discussed the possibilities of future collaborations for launching patient benefit initiatives to be able to serve the marginalized communities more efficiently.