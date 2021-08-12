Literary session with Amjad Islam Amjad at NUML

Islamabad: National University of Modern Languages (NUML), under the aegis of its intellectual, literary and cultural forum Mehfil, organised a literary session with renowned poet, intellectual and playwright Amjad Islam Amjad.

NUML Rector Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar presided over the session and the chief guest Amjad Islam Amjad talked at length about his literary and intellectual journey. He enlightened the audience while narrating various intellectual milestones of his life.