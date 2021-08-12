PBM plantation drive

Islamabad: Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, along with the trainees of Women Empower Centre (WEC) of PBM, planted saplings in the premises of the ‘Panahgah’ Centre in Tarlai under the monsoon plantation campaign.

On the occasion, he said that including AJK, Gilgit Baltistan and Northern Areas, saplings are being planted in the premises of PBM offices throughout the country, as a part of Prime Minister’s Monsoon Plantation Drive for making the country clean and green. Addressing the trainees of WEC, Managing Director, while highlighting the benefits of forests, he urged them to become part of making the environment clean and green.

“Prime Minister’s vision for planting 10 billion saplings with the theme to meet the challenges of global warming protecting the country from extreme weather conditions is an imperative initiative that has been acknowledged by the various International Environmental Organisations as well”, he added while requesting all the citizens of Pakistan for planting at least one tree so as to provide the pleasing weather to the nation and the next generation.