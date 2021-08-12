RDA issues notice to illegal housing scheme

Rawalpindi: The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of RDA has issued a notice to the owner of an illegal housing scheme on Chakri Road. Application for registration of an FIR has also been submitted to the police station concerned, says a press release.

Director General MP&TE RDA Jamshaid Aftab has directed the owner of the illegal housing scheme to immediately stop illegal print/electronic advertisements. The notice has warned that if the development work and advertisement was not stopped immediately, the RDA would seal the site offices of the housing scheme.

The owner/sponsor of the illegal housing scheme is doing misleading advertisement and cheating the general public. The general public is further advised to check the approval status of each plot and building prior to purchase, agreement and booking from the MP&TE Directorate RDA failing which they themselves would be responsible for the losses.

RDA has also requested the Islamabad Electric Supply Company, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd and PTCL not to extend services to this illegal Discover Gardens housing schemes as its status was unapproved/ illegal.