Providing relief to citizens police’s prime priority: SSP

Islamabad : Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer has said that the Islamabad Police is trying its best to secure the capital and to ensure the safety of its citizens, the police spokesman said on Wednesday.

The SSP (Operations) said that ICT Police is accelerating its efforts to curb crime in the city. During the last 24 hours, he said, 11 criminals were arrested during a crackdown against outlaws.

According to the details, Sabzi Mandi Police arrested two accused Muhammad Shafqat and Khalid Mehmood and recovered two 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Shalimar police arrested accused Muhammad Saleem involved in a theft case. Bhara Kahu Police arrested accused Jabran and one 30 bore pistol from him. Margala police arrested accused Toor Gul and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Golra Police arrested accused Muhammad Azam and recovered one 222-bore rifle from him.

Tarnol Police arrested accused Jameel Ahmed and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Noon police arrested accused Habib Ullah and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. During special crackdown against absconders, the police team arrested four absconders from various areas of the city.