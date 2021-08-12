Stalls continue to sell decorative items for Independence Day

Islamabad : The sellers have set up special stalls in the markets of the capital city selling national flags, buntings, badges, caps, t-shirts, stickers and other decorative items on the eve of Independence Day to be celebrated on August 14.

“I am visiting this market with my kids to buy a flag, buntings and some other decorative stuff to celebrate Independence Day with traditional zeal. My kids are happy to see so many sizes of buntings, flags and stickers on this momentous occasion,” Malik Nazim Mehmood, a visitor at Aabpara Market.

The preparations to celebrate Independence Day have started with great enthusiasm in the capital city. The stalls selling Independence Day related merchandise have become centre of attraction especially for young people who are taking keen interest in buying flags, buntings, badges, caps and other decorative items.

Saghir Ahmad, a stall holder, said these products are specially designed and manufactured for Independence Day and are in great demand due to fast approaching Independence Day.

The flags and other materials have also been displayed on vehicles and buildings to mark the event with full joy and fervour. The people belonging to various segments of the society are busy in decorating their houses, buildings, city shopping malls and bazaars with national flags.

Bilal Khan, a student, said “We have decorated our car with poster of Quaid-e-Azam and Pakistani flag to show our love for this great leader and Pakistan.”

The business of bakeries is also likely to be increased as the shopkeepers expect high demand of sweets and cakes ahead of Independence Day. Many of them have planned to offer special discounted rates on this auspicious day.

Niaz Akbar, a sweet shop owner in G-6 sector, said “The people always take interest in buying flag cakes because it has become one of the main traditions to celebrate Independence Day.”