McCullum leads tributes as Cairns fights for life

WELLINGTON: Black Caps great Brendon McCullum put aside past differences to lead messages of support Wednesday for former New Zealand star Chris Cairns, who is fighting for his life in a Sydney hospital.

Cairns, 51, one of the world’s top all-rounders in the early 2000s, was transferred to a specialist unit at St Vincent’s Hospital after failing to respond to treatment after a serious cardiac problem in Canberra last week.

McCullum had once said “I want nothing more to do with him,” after his former teammate was cleared in 2015 of perjury charges related to match-fixing allegations.

McCullum was the star prosecution witness in the high-profile trial but said Wednesday their “relationship is unimportant” in the current situation.

“It’s a difficult subject to obviously talk about. We haven’t seen each other for quite a long time,” McCullum said on his radio show.