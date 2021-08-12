Warm welcome awaits Arshad

LAHORE: Olympian Arshad Nadeem will receive a warm welcome when he returns to Lahore after his brilliant performance in the Tokyo Olympics.

Arshad will arrive at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport around 1:30 am. He is currently in Doha with his coach Fayyaz Bukhari.

The 24-year-old will be given a hero's welcome by Punjab Minister for Youth and Sports Rai Taimoor Bhatti, Athletics Federation of Pakistan president, coaches and athletes.

Arshad finished fifth in Tokyo Olympics 2020. He was the first Pakistani athlete in history to qualify for the final of an individual sports event at the Olympics.

Arshad’s best throw out of six covered a distance of 84.62m. India’s Neeraj Chopra bagged gold with a throw of 87.58m. Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch grabbed silver with an 86.67m throw. He was followed by compatriot Vít zslav Veselý, who won bronze with a throw of 85.44m. In the qualifying round, Arshad had covered a distance of 85.16m.