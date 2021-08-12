Need to establish sports infrastructure: deputy chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi stressed the need of developing sports infrastructure including grounds at the grassroots level to groom healthy generation.

Speaking as a chief guest at the Risja Inter-Media Independence Cup Cricket Tournament semi-finals at the National Ground, the Deputy Chairman Senate said that the best investment had always been on developing sports facilities.

“We need to invest in developing grounds and other sports infrastructure to groom a healthy future generation. Rather investing in hospitals we better look for creating sports facilities. Prime Minister Imran Khan has always backed and supported young sportsmen,” he said.

Meanwhile, Geo and Hum TV downed Dunya and Dawn TV respectively to reach the final of RISJA Inter Media Independence Cup at the National Ground Wednesday.

Hum TV defeated Dawn TV by five wickets following a tough contest. Batting first, Dawn TV scored 89 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Waheed (27) was the leading scorer.

Hum TV’s Sameer Butt took 2-5 and Samar Abbas grabbed 2-12. In reply, Hum TV achieved the target in the 17th over for the loss of five wickets. Man of the Match Kamran (24) played well for Hum TV.

In the second semi-final, Geo outclassed Dunya Tv by 10 runs. Geo TV set 118 runs as the winning target for Dunya to chase. For Geo TV’s Hussam Ahmed (39) and Ali Tanoli (34) played well. Naseer Bhatti took 5-16 for Dunya.

In reply, Dunya TV were restricted to 107 in the allotted 20 overs. Geo TV’s Arfa Feroze got three wickets. Ali Tanoli chipped in with two wickets.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat, RISJA Chairman RISJA Abdul Mohi Shah, SJAL Senior Sports Journalist Muhammad Rafiq and others were also present during prize distribution ceremony which was collaborated by Park View City and NasGas.