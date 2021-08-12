First round exit worst moment of my career: Shah

KARACHI: The first round exit in the Tokyo Olympics has immensely saddened the country’s premier judoka Shah Hussain.

“It was a sad event for me. I don’t believe that despite having such a good start, I lost the fight. It is unbelievable,” Shah told ‘The News’ in an interview from Tokyo.

Shah lost to World No 13 Ramadan Darwish of Egypt in the -100 kilogramme competition first round on July 29. This was the second successive time that Shah failed to clear the first hurdle. In the 2016 Rio Olympics, too, he had been defeated in his first bout — against a Ukranian fighter after having got bye in the first round.

“It was the worst moment of my career. I am still so sad. The people back home expected me to win. I still don’t believe that I lost as I played so well and should have won that fight. My five-year hard work was wasted within no time. I am really disappointed,” Shah said.

Just a few days before the fight, Shah had told this correspondent that he knew Darwish’s playing style and would overcome him. “I should have won as I had the experience and had faced strong fighters of the world many times. This loss will always haunt me as a nightmare,” he said.

“My parents were also so sad. They were also looking forward to my success. I was so confident to do better this time, I had the services of a trainer and was in fine form but all dreams were shattered within no time,” he added.

Shah had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics on the basis of the continental quota. He was ranked 50th in the world before featuring in the Tokyo Games. He said that he has now set his eyes on the next year’s Commonwealth Games and the 14th South Asian Games which Pakistan will be hosting in March 2023.

“Yes, I have talked to the Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF). The Commonwealth Games and the South Asian Games are my next targets. I will begin preparation for these events soon,” the fighter said.

The Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham next summer. In the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games Shah won a silver medal for Pakistan.

Judo was not part of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. “I target gold this time in the Commonwealth Games,” said the England-born Shah.

Asked whether he was ready to serve Pakistan as a coach-cum-player, he said it was an option. “Yes, it could also be an option. In that case I will also be able to transfer my experience to the budding lot of Pakistan,” Shah said.

A senior official of the PJF had told this correspondent the other day that the federation would want Shah to play for at least two more years.