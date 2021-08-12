Hawks qualify for KPL playoffs

ISLAMABAD: Rawalakot Hawks overpowered Bagh Stallions by five wickets to qualify for the playoffs of the inaugural edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) 2021 following Wednesday engagements at Muzaffarabad Stadium.

Shahid Afridi’s side chased down Stallions’ 157 runs target in the second last over to make it to the next stage.

Bagh Stallions lost top-order after electing to bat first. The Hawks kept the Stallions under pressure, restricting them to 156 for 9. Amir Yamin’s 34-ball 69 was the highlight of Bagh Stallions innings. He smashed 10 fours and three sixes in his innings. Zaman Khan and Asif Afridi got three and two scalps respectively.

Ahmad Shehzad and Bismillah Khan helped Hawks get off to a cracking start, scoring 56 in 5.2 overs and later hit the target in 18.2 overs. Kashif Ali (54) and Bismillah Khan (33) played well for Hawks. Umaid Asif and Mohammad Ilyas got two wickets each.