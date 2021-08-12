Special athletes Haider, Aneela meet Punjab sports minister

LAHORE: Pakistan’s two special athletes Haider Ali and Aneela who will represent the country in upcoming Paralympic Games called on Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

The minister has announced the provincial government would bear the traveling expenses of the two special athletes.

Bhatti urged Haider and Aneela to work extra hard for Paralympic Games. “We have already issued directions to provide these two athletes the best accommodation and top-level training at Punjab Stadium,” he added.

Haider and Aneela thanked the minister for providing facilities for the preparation of Paralympic Games. They expressed their determination to do well at the Games.