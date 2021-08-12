Babar eyes solid show against West Indies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will try to make the best use of available Test opportunities amid T20 cricket hype where the world would be seen busy competing in the World Cup.

“Admitted that these days we rarely play Test. Whenever the opportunity comes we would try to make the best use of our abilities. The series against West Indies starting in Jamaica from Thursday is an opportunity to play the best cricket. We are looking forward to more Test opportunities,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said in a virtual media talk on Wednesday.

He vowed to put in the best performance. “We are here to play serious and professional cricket. All the efforts would be made to put in hundred percent to wrest the series honours.”

When asked about the final line-up for the opening Test against West Indies, Babar said that the management was uncertain on the bowling combination.

“We would see whether to go with four or three pacers and two spinners. Once we see the condition and final shape of the pitch, we would be better placed to decide on the team formation.”

The captain also praised Pakistan’s red ball combination. “Pakistan is a settled Test side as such we expect positive and favourable results against West Indies.”

Despite wet weather, Pakistan probables went through their training session Tuesday. “We got the opportunity to train despite tough weather conditions. Hopefully, training would help us a lot in giving our hundred percent.”

The team management in the West Indies has decided to relieve Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz.

“Looking at the likely team composition for the two Tests and giving preference to the well-being of the players, it has been agreed to release Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz so that they can return to Pakistan and spend quality time with their families. This will also give them a few extra days to relax, regroup and recharge for the commitments ahead, which commence with the series against Afghanistan.

“The past one year has been tough and the cricket that lies ahead is equally challenging and demanding. As such, we need to have as many fresh bodies as practically possible without compromising the team results and performances.”

Babar admitted that away Test series never proved easier.

“Away Test series are always challenging and it is our endeavour to be a high-performing side on away series. Red-ball cricket is the pinnacle format of the game and is a test of skill, endurance, technique, patience and fitness. Test cricket does not allow you to show complacency at any stage and this is what we will like to achieve at the Sabina Park over the next couple of weeks.”

The skipper termed the series as a tough challenge for batsmen.

“Jamaican pitches provide a good challenge to the batters hence our batters need to come to the party and display their true potential and calibre in the two Tests. They have performed well this year and it is now time to take that confidence into the Test series and put up an improved and enhanced performance.

Whenever you come to the West Indies, you want to play your best cricket because of the strong heritage and history of this beautiful region. In this background, it was frustrating to see weather dominate the T20I series. As part of the T20 World Cup preparations, we wanted to give maximum opportunities to our players against the firepower of the West Indies but unfortunately the series got badly affected due to rain. No one can control weather, but I think it is time to look at alternates to ensure cricket is not affected by weather. Maybe adding reserve days to every white-ball match is an option, I don’t know, but I think there needs to be some debate around ensuring there is minimum loss of cricket due to weather.”Pakistan team for Test series: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain-wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique , Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt), Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi , Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah and Zahid Mahmood.