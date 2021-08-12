U19 practice match held at NSK

LAHORE: The national under-19 players took part in an intra-squad practice match at National Stadium, Karachi, as part of their training in the High-Performance camp.

The match was played under the supervision of Pakistan Under-19 team’s head coach Ijaz Ahmed . Players were tested on physical fitness, skills, and potential.

As many as 32 players were included in the camp which was stopped last week due to lockdown following a rise in Covid-19 cases in the city.

Camp Probables:

Batters – Abbas Ali, Abdul Faseeh, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Aun Shehzad, Fahad Munir, Maaz Sadaqat, Irfan Niazi, Mohammad Shehzad, Mohammad Waqas, Mubashir Ali, Qasim Akram and Rizwan Mehmood.

Fast bowlers – Ahmed Khan, Asim Ali, Aurangzeb, Awais Abbas, Muneeb Wasif, Tahir Hussain and Zeeshan Zameer.

Spinners – Aaliyan Mehmood, Adil Meo, Ali Asfand, Arham Nawab, Faisal Akram, Ismail Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Talha Ahsan, Zeeshan Ahmed.

Wicketkeepers – Ghazi Ghori, Haseebullah, Raza-ul-Mustafa, Salman Khan.