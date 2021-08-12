Ministry directed to share draft of National Sports Policy for input

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination was held under the chairmanship of Senator Mian Raza Rabbani here Wednesday, says a press release.

In addition, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmina Mirza also attended the meeting.

Following decisions/directions of the committee were taken in the meeting today. The committee decided that a sub-committee shall be constituted to review and provide observations on the pending decisions before the Council of Common Interest (CCI). The Sub-committee shall submit its report to the main Committee within twenty-working days.

The Committee directed the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination to share the draft “National Sports Policy” for the input, and that in-camera meeting shall be conducted to review and discuss the policy in detail.

The Committee decided that in the next meeting another sub-committee shall be constituted and mandated to invite all three (3) Federal Sports Organizations including Pakistan Olympics Association (POA) in order to understand their working and functions as well as to review their Constitution under which these have been established. The Sub-committee shall submit its report to the main Committee.

The Committee decided to invite Pakistani athletes who participated in the Tokyo Olympics 2021 in the Javelin throw and weight lifting competitions in its next meeting in order to honour them. Therefore in the next meeting Mr. Arshad Nadeem and Mr. Talha Talib shall be invited by the Committee.

At the start of the meeting, the Chair welcomed all the participants, Minister In-charge and relevant staff present then took up agenda wise points.

Compliance Report of the recommendations made by the committee in its meeting held on 30th June, 2021 was considered.

The Chair directed to constitute a three member sub-committee comprising of Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Senator Sikandar Mandhro and Senator Rana Maqbool to take up the pending decisions of the CCI.

The chairman also directed that a one month’s time is given to the committee to close the pending matters of the ICC, preferably before the next meeting, he added.

A detailed Briefing on Pakistan Sports Board was received by the committee.

The Director General of the Pakistan Sports Board apprised the committee on the composition and functions of the board. The committee was informed that previously the panel comprised of 29 members, which have now been reduced to 11 members, while an executive committee has five members.

Senator Rana Maqbool raised the question regarding the composition of the board members and their selection criteria. The Minister IPC (Inter-provincial coordination) apprised the committee that the board members were selected based on their association and familiarity with the sports keeping in view the expertise required to excel in the field, with representations from the Federal Bodies, Pakistan Olympics Association, PSB, HEC and NESPA etc. keeping in view the expertise required to excel in the field.

The ministry informed the committee that the Pakistan Olympics Association, National Sports Federation and Pakistan Sports Board, requires uniformity in order to smoothly run the affairs of the Ministry.

The minister underlined that PSB was restructured, and only relevant departments were attached to it, especially the Pakistan Football Federation, Athletic Federation of Pakistan and Services Sports Board.