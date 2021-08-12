Pakistan, WI kick-off World Test C’ship campaign today

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Pakistan and West Indies will be looking to make a winning start to their ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 campaign after finishing 8th and 6th respectively in the last cycle.

Both the teams come into the series in contrasting red-ball form. While Pakistan have won all their matches in the last four Tests, West Indies haven’t registered a single win in their last four games (two losses, two draws).

Pakistan will hope they can carry forward their Test form in the Caribbean. The three games washed out in the T20I series could prove to be a blessing in disguise for the Test players in the squad who would be well-rested ahead in the red-ball series.

Bowling coach Waqar Younis will nevertheless be concerned about his bowlers’ readiness for the traditional format of the game even if recent history suggests that they have the proven quality to overcome their beleaguered opponents.

While he did not feature in the Zimbabwe series and claimed just one wicket in his last Test, against South Africa in Rawalpindi, Yasir Shah must be favoured to make a return to national duty in a part of the world where he emerged as “Man of the Series” and dramatically bowled his country to their first-ever Test series triumph in the West Indies when they last toured the region in 2017.

Interestingly, fast bowler Shannon Gabriel, the man whose dismissal by Shah in the final minutes of the series decider in Dominica four years ago sealed the historic success, is ruled out of this series as he continues to struggle with match fitness in light of the absence of domestic competition in his native Trinidad and Tobago.

It leaves senior pacer Kemar Roach to spearhead a West Indies bowling attack that, if the conditions are pace-friendly, could see promising fast bowling talent Chemar Holder playing his second Test after being inexplicably omitted since a creditable debut in New Zealand at the end of last year.

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons raised concerns about the lack of match practice for their Test match players ahead of the series as the men from the Caribbean have only played white-ball cricket since March 2021. In their last series against South Africa, the batsmen looked all at sea against the Proteas bowlers.

“A lot of the players said they didn’t get any work done in their home territories before this camp and the four-day game,” said the former West Indies all-rounder following a four-day warm-fixture ahead of the opening encounter.

“It’s disappointing to find out there’s nothing done and we have to start from scratch here.”

West Indies will hope that they can turn their Test form around, and will want their captain Kraigg Brathwaite to lead the charge after a poor series against South Africa.

On the back of four consecutive Test wins, including convincing successes over the same South Africans on home soil, Pakistan would not appear to be burdened by similar concerns and will be eager to open their World Test Championship tally with a win.