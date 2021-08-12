Traditional Sports Day to be celebrated on August 14

LAHORE: Pakistan Council of Traditional Sports and Games has announced that festivals would be held in every city of the country to celebrate the International Traditional Sports Day on August 14 as decided by the International Council of Traditional Sports and Games (ICTSG).

“We are thankful to the ICTSG for choosing 14th August as the International Day of Traditional Sports and Games. This day already holds a very symbolic value in our hearts and is really significant to our culture and identity. Now this Day will be celebrated with full zeal in Pakistan,” said Tariq Ali, Director Media of the Pakistan council while talking to reporters here on Wednesday.

The popular traditional sports include kabaddi, free style polo, bull racing, mud wrestling, traditional karate, traditional archery, zurkhaneh and koshti pehalvani, silat, silambam, ju jitsu, and kowat alrami.