Officials discuss Dasu incident

LAHORE: Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) chairman Muzammil Hussain on Wednesday called on Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and discussed the progress on Dasu incident probe in which nine Chinese were killed.

During the meeting, both sides expressed hope of initiating work on project soon.

Moreover, the matters pertaining to the resumption of construction work and security arrangements made for the safety of Chinese nationals in the country area were also discussed in detail during the meeting.

The Chinese ambassador said that the Chinese government is thankful to Pakistan for the provision of facilities and the required security in this regard. WAPDA chairman assured the Chinese ambassador to provide a safe and more secure environment in the project area for the safety of Chinese workers.