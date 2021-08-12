Stocks rise as tech leads earnings rally

Stocks rallied on Wednesday driven by technology with oil and cement sector earnings giving sentiment a big leg-up, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index grew 241.90 points or 0.51 percent to reach 47,377.38 points touching a day high of 47,627.59 points and a low of 47,135.48 points.

Muhammad Arbash, an analyst at Topline Securities, said after making a low of 47,135 points, the market closed on a positive note.

He said investor interest was mostly seen in the technology sector where TRG and SYS were the major gainers.

Furthermore, ENGRO contributed 26 points to the index and INDU added 22 points on the anticipation of higher payouts, Arbash added.

KSE-30 Shares Index also gained 114.29 points or 0.61 percent to close the day at 18,926.22 points.

Traded shares increased 12 million shares to 382.64 million against 370.03 million. The trading value rose to Rs15.71 billion from Rs12.09 billion. Market capital grew to Rs8.298 trillion from Rs8.279 trillion.

Of 472 active names in the session, 222 gained, 223 lost, while 27 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks showed recovery amid a spike in global crude oil prices during the trading session and upbeat remittances of $2.7 billion in July 2021.

Strong corporate earnings in the oil and cement sector, rupee recovery, and speculations in the earnings season rally led the stocks to a bullish close, Mehanti said.

Indus Motor Co made highest gains, up Rs69.36 to close at Rs1,334.45 per share, followed by Sapphire Fiber, up Rs58.79 to end at Rs934.99 per share.

Philip Morris Pakistan was the loss leader of the day as it fell Rs34.98 to end at Rs930 per share, followed by Nestle Pakistan XD that dropped Rs20 to settle down at Rs5,850 per share.

A report by Arif Habib Limited, a brokerage house, said the market sentiment was buoyant on the expectation of healthy earnings by key listed entities that helped prop up the market.

Besides, incentives issued in favour of technology firms and Finance Minister’s notice regarding an inquiry against stockbrokers also helped develop positive sentiment, the brokerage said.

Banks, oil and gas marketing companies, cement, power and technology stocks performed well.

The refinery sector also performed well, as a new refinery policy has finally been put forward for the approval by the cabinet.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Ghani Global Holdings, WorldCall Telecom, Engro Polymer, Byco Petroleum, Telecard Limited, Treet Corp, TPL Properties, TPL Corp Ltd, TRG Pakistan Ltd, and PTCL.

Ghani Global emerged as the highest traded stock with 27.60 million shares.

The scrip gained 97 paisas to end at Rs43.43 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 26.70 million shares that lost 2 paisas to finish at Rs3.43 per share.

Turnover in the futures contracts decreased to 106.47 million shares from 114.92 million traded in the previous session.