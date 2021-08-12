Govt to spend over Rs13bln to boost remittance inflows

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday approved a proposal to provide incentives worth over Rs13 billion to boost inflows from overseas Pakistanis under National Remittance Loyalty Program (NRLP).

The decision was taken at a meeting of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet, chaired by finance minister Shaukat Tarin.

After due deliberations, the ECC approved the structure and estimated financial impact of the NRLP with a view to incentivize remitters to transfer funds through formal channels thus further strengthening the inflow of remittances,” a government statement said. The NRLP will offer incentives/rewards to expatriate Pakistanis for sending remittances to Pakistan based on point's accumulation structure

Officials said on $ 10,000 per annum, reward will be 1 percent, $ 30,000, reward 1.25 percent and next $ 30,000 reward 1,5 percent. One reward point is equal to Re 1.

The statement said secretary finance made a detailed presentation on NRLP before the ECC and stated that remittances form backbone of the economy.

The proactive policy measures by the government and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have incentivised the overseas Pakistanis and encouraged them to remit their hard earned money through formal channels.

This has contributed in achieving record remittance of $29.4 billion in the last fiscal year ended June 30th.

“In order to continue the positive trajectory of remittances, the SBP will introduce a mobile application, NRLP, which will offer incentives/rewards to overseas Pakistani against each remittance transaction in accordance with set criteria,” the statement said. The application will be formally launched towards the end of October 2021.

Finance minister Tarin directed to exercise due diligence before the launch for seamless integration with all service providers to ensure smooth working of NRLP.

Remittances are an important source of external financing for Pakistan. The proactive policy measures by the government and the SBP to incentivize the use of formal channels, curtailed cross-border travel in the face of covid-19, altruistic transfers to Pakistan amid the pandemic, and orderly foreign exchange market conditions have positively contributed towards the sustained improvement in remittance inflows since last year.

Remittances are likely to stay buoyant as the main factor that is switching to formal channels, incentives for banks and MTOs, will still be in place.

Analysts expect workers’ remittances to increase at a slower pace than FY2021 due to continuation of travel restrictions amid concerns over the highly transmissible covid-19 Delta variant and rising number of coronavirus cases globally.