US consumer inflation slows

Washington: US consumer prices jumped again in July, as spiking gasoline prices continue to fuel inflation, prompting the White House on Wednesday to call for oil producers to open the taps to boost supply.

However, overall inflation came in at a slower pace than the prior month as some impacts of the pandemic shutdowns appeared to dissipate, according to government data released Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent last month, seasonally adjusted, after a 0.9 percent surge in June, the Labor Department said.

Energy prices collapsed when the Covid-19 restrictions forced business and transport largely to shut down, but as widespread vaccinations allowed the economy to begin to return to normal gasoline prices have surged.

Gas prices jumped 2.4 percent compared to June and spiked 41.8 percent compared to July 2020, the report said.

Prices at the pump have become a political liability for President Joe Biden, and the White House on Wednesday called on the OPEC+ producers -- the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies -- to do more to boost supply to ease the prices spikes.

"Higher gasoline costs, if left unchecked, risk harming the ongoing global recovery," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

Total energy prices rose 1.6 percent in July, while food prices rose 0.7 percent, the report said.

But when volatile food and energy goods are left out of the calculation, the core CPI rose just 0.3 percent, seasonally adjusted, just a third of the rate in June.

Over the latest 12 months CPI increased 5.4 percent, unadjusted, stabilizing after several months of sharp increases, while the core rate slowed to 4.3 percent.