NRLP, 1-Link sign agreement

KARACHI: An agreement has been signed between 1-Link (Private) Ltd and eight National Remittance Loyalty Programm (NRLP) participating public sector entities to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis to enhance inflow of foreign currency into the country.

1-Link has developed an android and IOS based mobile app (both English & Urdu) for NRLP, accordingly the remitters will be awarded points against each remittance transaction in accordance with the NRLP criteria.

The incentives shall be availed through redemption of points. The overseas Pakistanis shall be qualified for many services equivalent to the amount of the awarded points under NRLP.

State Life Insurance Corporation, PIA, FBR, NADRA, D.G of Immigration and Passports, OPF, BE&OE and Utility Stores Corp. are participating public sector entities in NRLP.

NRLP aims to incentivize Non-Resident Pakistanis and their beneficiaries to send home remittances to Pakistan through State Bank of Pakistan’s regulated entities.

The NRLP will help accelerate financial inclusion and digitization among remitters. It is aimed at greater commitment of financial sector towards remittance services, transparency of remittance market with adequate consumer protection, efficiency of payment system infrastructure, specifically catering incentives for the remitters and beneficiaries.