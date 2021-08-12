POL FY21 profit up 6 percent on decline in exploration cost

KARACHI: Pakistan Oilfields Limited consolidated net profit increased 5.7 percent to Rs15.40 billion for the year ended June 30, 2021, up from Rs14.56 billion the previous year due to a decline in exploration cost.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the company also announced a final cash dividend of Rs30 a share, which is in an addition to the interim dividend already paid at Rs20 a share.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs54.24 for the year ended June 30, 2021, compared with Rs51.23 last year.

The company said its sales for the year fell to Rs40.42 billion, compared with Rs41.25 billion a year earlier.

However, the company said its exploration costs fell to Rs494.25 million from Rs1.40 billion a year ago. Besides, financial cost also decreased to Rs259.65 million from Rs2.21 billion a year ago. Such decline in the cost translated the losses into gains.

Attock Petroleum profit surges 388pc in FY21

Attock Petroleum Limited reported a surge of 388 percent in its net profit for the financial year ended June 30, 2021 due to an increase in the operating profit.

In a statement to the PSX, the company reported a net profit of Rs4.92 billion for the year, up from Rs1.0 billion in the year ended June 30, 2020.

The company also announced a final cash dividend of Rs24.50 a share, which is in addition to an interim cash dividend of Rs2.5 a share, already paid.

EPS came in at Rs49.43 for the year ended June 30, 2021, compared with Rs10.13 in FY2020.

The company said its revenue for the year fell to Rs221.33 billion, compared with Rs235.73 billion a year earlier. Cost of production remained down to Rs178.66 billion from Rs197.44 billion last year that translated its profit decline into an increase. Other income also remained higher at Rs1.26 billion from Rs898 million a year ago.

ATRL earns Rs1.068bln in FY21

Attock Refinery Limited (ATRL) announced net profit of Rs1.068 billion for the year ended June 30, 2021, translating into EPS of Rs10.01, a bourse filing said.

The company posted a loss of Rs4.685 billion with loss per share of Rs43.95 during the financial year ended June 30, 2020. The company skipped a dividend for this period.

The company said its revenue for the year rose to Rs192.36 billion, compared with Rs174.40 billion a year earlier due to an increase in sales.

The company said its profit from associated companies increased to Rs1.67 billion against last year’s losses, which increased the profit margins.

NRL profits up for FY21

National Refinery Limited (NRL) has reported profits for the full year ended June 30, 2021 due to an increase in sales and a drop in the operation cost.

In a statement to the PSX, the company reported a net profit of Rs1.77 billion for the year ended June 30, up from losses of Rs4.06 billion the previous year.

The company did not announce any dividend for the year.

EPS came in at Rs22.14, compared with losses of Rs50.82 last year. The company said its revenue for the year rose to Rs196.57 billion, compared with Rs175.61 billion a year earlier.

Financial cost also decreased to Rs940.38 million from Rs2.51 billion last year that also helped in increasing profits.

MCB half-year profit rises 12pc

MCB Bank Limited unconsolidated net profit went up 12 percent to Rs14.743 billion in the half-year ended June 30, up from Rs13.209 billion in the previous year, owing to a decline in provisions and an increase in non-markup income.

In a statement to the PSX, the bank announced an interim cash dividend of Rs5 a share, which is an addition to Rs4.5 a share already paid.

EPS came in at Rs12.44 during the half-year ended June 30, compared with Rs11.15 in the same period last year.

The bank said its revenue for the year fell to Rs58.20 billion, compared with Rs75.21 billion a year earlier.

For the quarter ended June 30, the bank posted net profit of Rs7.95 billion, compared with Rs6.69 billion the previous year. The quarter EPS clocked in at Rs6.71 from Rs5.65 announced in the same quarter last year.

Total non-markup income for the half-year increased to Rs9.49 billion from Rs7.08 billion while provisions decreased by Rs2 billion from an increase of Rs3.96 billion the previous year.

Analyst Umair Naseer of Topline Securities in a report said the results were better than industry expectations due to a provisional reversal of Rs1.8 billion (Re0.9/share) in Q22021.

“Net interest income of the bank was down 17 percent YoY and 6 percent QoQ. If we compare it with other banks, NII for HBL was down by 8 percent YoY and was unchanged QoQ, whereas for UBL it was down 18 percent YoY and up 8 percent QoQ,” the report added.