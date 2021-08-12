Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee fell marginally on Wednesday as the increased demand for dollars for import payments weighed on the local unit.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 163.92 to the dollar, 0.10 percent or 16 paisas weaker than Tuesday’s close of 163.76.

The rupee ended at 164 per dollar in the open market, unchanged from the previous session.

“The rupee lost ground as importers bought greenback to settle their payments. The higher demand from importers offset the inflows from the selling of the US currency from exporters and remittances,” said a currency dealer.

Dealers expect the local unit to continue following a range-bound trading pattern in the coming sessions. They added that the rupee is likely to trade in the range of 163.50 to 164 against the dollar.

The rupee has been experiencing downward pressure since June due to higher import payments, resulted in the widening of the current account deficit.

Higher machinery, food and petroleum imports, vaccine imports and rise in global commodity prices led to the sure in the country’s import bill. The current account deficit widened to $1.64 billion in June from $650 million in the previous month.