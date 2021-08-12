Gold rates up Rs700/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs700 per tola on Wednesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs108,300 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price was raised by Rs600 to Rs92,850. In the international market, gold rates increased $7 to $1,737 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,400 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,200.27.